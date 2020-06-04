Ellen Pompeo Questions the Presence of "Machine Guns" at Black Lives Matter Protest

Ellen Pompeo took to Instagram to share an observation she made following a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress said she has attended the Women's March, as well as climate change marches in L.A. She then noted that "there were no National Guard with guns, with machine guns, there were no police with machine guns" at these rallies.

"I've been to other protests," she said. "I've never seen police with machine guns. I've never seen the National Guard with machine guns. We're at a march for black lives, and we're here to talk about the fact that they matter. And there's machine guns—big ones—and aggression."

While the Grey's Anatomy star said "the cops weren't so aggressive," she said "their stance was aggressive."

"They're on rooftops, they're in cars, they're in tanks," Pompeo continued. "And I haven't ever seen that show of force and that show—not that it's as forceful as a lot that we've seen, but, I mean, we're in the middle of the day here. And, at other protests, I've never seen that amount of ammunition. So, I'm just wondering why that is: Why at the Women's March there's no machine guns. Why at Pride marches there's no machine guns. But the Black Lives Matter march, machine guns everywhere. I don't know. You tell me."