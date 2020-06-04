Nicole Byer Writes Poignant Script for Parents On How To Explain Black Lives Matter To Kids

Nicole Byer is ready to see a change.

The Nailed It host took to social media urging parents to begin having conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement with their children, using her role on the Netflix baking competition show as a starting off point.

Providing followers with a prompt to begin the conversation, Byer explained that she had received a comment from a parent that said they'd "keep their head down and just let their kids watch Nailed It" instead of engaging in this larger discussion. She condemned the fan for implying "that you will allow your kid to watch me but not stand up for me."

"A good way to explain to kids #blacklivesmatter : ‘you like this black lady right? She's silly? She makes you tee hee hee? You would be sad if a police officer hurt her right?'" her post began. "'Well this is the current country we live in where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and people in charge aren't doing a f--king (you can replace that with dang if ya kids are soft) thing about it.'"