Amber Riley Says She Doesn’t “Give a S—t” About Lea Michele Accusations: “People Are Out Here Dying”

Amber Riley is remaining neutral.

On Wednesday, the Glee star was asked to weigh in on the accusations made against Lea Michele by their former castmates, but chose to use the time to bring attention to the Black Lives Matter movement instead.

"I don't give a s--t about this Lea Michele thing," Riley told journalist Danielle Young during an Instagram Live interview. "I really don't give a f--k. I don't. I don't want to be asked about it—and I'm not talking to you, I'm talking about everyone else…I don't give a s--t. People are out here dying. Being murdered by police. Trans women are being murdered at the hands of men."

Reiterating her stance, she continued, "I don't give a s--t about this Lea Michele thing. I wish Lea Michele well. I hope that she has an amazing pregnancy. I hope that she has grown."