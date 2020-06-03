British Police Identify New Suspect in Madeleine McCann Disappearance

There are new developments in the investigation into Madeleine McCann's disappearance.

On Wednesday, U.K. police announced via Twitter that they've identified a new suspect, 13-years after they launched their investigation into the then-3-year-old's mysterious disappearance. The authorities revealed that the individual is a 43-year-old German man who has connections to the Portugal region where she and her family were vacationing many years ago.

According to the Met Police, the German national was traveling around Portugal in a camper van around the same time that Madeleine went missing from her parent's hotel room while they were mingling with friends at a local bar. The authorities also stated that he had access to a Jaguar car but transferred ownership one day after Madeleine disappeared. They are asking for members of the public to come forward with any information that could be relevant to the case. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell implored, "Now is the time to come forward."