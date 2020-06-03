Glee's Heather Morris Speaks Out About Her ''Unpleasant'' Experience Working With Lea Michele

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images / Gotham/GC Images
by Pamela Avila | Wed., Jun. 3, 2020 3:53 PM
Following Samantha Marie Ware's accusations that Lea Michele made her "first television gig a living hell," another former Glee costar is coming forward.
On Wednesday, Heather Morris posted a statement to Twitter citing that it was "unpleasant" to work with Michele.
"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for that hate to be spread to anyone else," she wrote. "With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out."
In her tweet on Monday, Ware wrote, "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 'sh-t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."
Ware called out Michele after the 33-year-old tweeted about the death of George Floyd. "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter," she tweeted last week.
Morris' statement on Twitter continued, "And yet, it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society."
"But, at the current moment its implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we're assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume..."
This morning, Michele took to Instagram to apologize for the accusations made against her.
"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," she wrote on Wednesday. "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."
Michele's apology continued, "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused."
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Other former co-stars including Diaber and Jeanté Godlock also spoke publicly about their experience working with Michele. Diaber, who appeared in a 2014 episode of Glee, tweeted, "GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE 'I DIDNT BELONG THERE' F--K YOU LEA."
Godlock responded to Ware with another claim about Michele, adding, "Did somebody say cockroaches? because that's what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don't stay background forever sooooo..."
Additionally, while former Glee actress Naya Rivera hasn't made any public comments regarding Michele, she unfollowed her on social media.
