Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual While Supporting LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter Movement

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her sexuality.

On Wednesday, the Riverdale actress came out as bisexual while showing her support for the LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter protest in West Hollywood, Calif. Taking to Instagram to spread awareness, she encouraged fans to walk alongside her for the cause and proudly identified herself as bisexual.

"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," she shared on her Stories, along with a flyer with details surrounding the event. "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

This news comes weeks after Reinhart and her co-star Cole Sprouse announced that they had broken up after three years of dating. While neither party has addressed the split publicly, a source close to the former couple told E! News that Reinhart and Sprouse's new relationship status may not last for long, noting that they expect Reinhart and Sprouse to reconcile.