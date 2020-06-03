Leslie Jones Shares the Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self Before Going to a Protest

Leslie Jones is looking back.

During her virtual visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Saturday Night Live alum reflected on the advice she would give her younger self, telling hostSeth Meyers that she'd go back to stop her 22-year-old self from causing destruction to her community while protesting against racial injustice.

"I would say, ‘Don't take that sledgehammer," Jones said. "'Don't take that sledgehammer.' Because the sledgehammer literally made me a hero in so many places. I opened up so many doors with that sledgehammer. I remember I broke—and I have to tell you this—it was a supermarket and there was a chain fence and they couldn't get it open. So, I came with my sledgehammer and…it went open and everybody was like, ‘Yeah!'"

Despite being celebrated by her fellow protesters, she stressed that witnessing the aftermath of her decision was extremely difficult to come to terms with.