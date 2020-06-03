Shaquille O'Neal Says He Talks to His Kids “All the Time” About How to Interact With Police

Shaquille O'Neal is opening up.

During his virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the NBA legend opened up about the candid conversations he has with his children Taahriah, 23, Myles, 23, Shareef, 20, Amirah, 18, Shaqir, 17, and Me'arah, 14 about police brutality and how to interact with police officers.

"I have that talk with them all the time," he said told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I tell them, first of all, you have to try to diffuse the situation by showing respect because you have to understand that these people are also out here doing their job. So, you gotta diffuse the situation. And if it happens to get rough, don't do anything. Don't say anything. Just comply."

"And then, when it's all said and done, you call me. And if stuff gets out of hand, then I will handle it," O'Neal continued. "I will be the one to come out there and act crazy. I don't want you to act crazy while you're out there by yourself. So, I just try to tell them to just comply, to just listen."