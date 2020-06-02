The Weeknd Donates $500,000 to Black Lives Matter Causes

The Weeknd is ready to give back.

As protests continue around the world after the death of George Floyd, one rapper has donated a total of $500,000 to various Black Lives Matter causes.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," The Weeknd shared on Instagram Monday evening. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter."

The musician revealed he donated $100,000 to National Bail Out, $200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and another $200,000 for the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

The Weeknd is just one of many familiar faces in Hollywood who are donating to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days. From Seth Rogen and Harry Styles to Blake Lively and Halsey, many stars are using their platform to raise awareness about various organizations.