Hairstylist Jen Atkin Applauds Protester Who Spray Painted "Black Lives Matter" on Her Billboard

Jen Atkin is showing her support.

On Monday, the celebrity hairstylist applauded a Black Lives Matter protester that wrote on a Los Angeles billboard for her hair care brand OUAI.

In a video captured by onlookers, the protester can be seen standing on the billboard, which reads, "When your hair feels like the middle child," and features an image of a white woman playing with her hair. Underneath the text, they added, "Black Lives Matter!" in red spray paint.

Once the post went viral, Atkin took to Twitter to encourage the activism displayed by the individual. She wrote, "Made our sign every better." Realizing she made a typo, she added, "Made our sign EVEN better. Misspelled it before, sorry." She also acknowledged the moment on Instagram, reposting the image and writing, "I would have climbed up there myself #blacklivesmatter."

The hair guru's positive response was widely received on social media.