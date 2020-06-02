Lea Michele Accused of Making Glee a "Living Hell" for Co-Star Samantha Marie Ware

Samantha Marie Ware has spoken out about her experience working with Lea Michele on Glee.

On Friday, Michele tweeted about the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who was killed after police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground by his neck during Floyd's arrest.

"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter," the Glee alum tweeted.

On Monday, Ware, who appeared on Glee as recurring character Jane Hayward during the show's sixth season, responded to Michele's tweet, writing back, "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON [sic] GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--T IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS [sic] THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD..."

The role was Ware's first in Hollywood, according to her IMDB page. She has gone on to star and appear in several TV series, including What/If on Netflix.

Michele has not responded to Ware's tweet nor commented on her account since it was published on Monday evening.