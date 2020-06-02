Kendall Jenner Says Her Heart Is "So Heavy" in Black Lives Matter Post

Kendall Jenner is ready to make a change.

In the wake of George Floyd's death, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to social media to address recent events and take action.

"to everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies," her post began. "I've been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I'm angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear."

Pledging to become an ally, Kendall continued, "I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves."