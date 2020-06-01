Justin Sylvester Shares Protest Experience & Discusses Importance of Black Lives Matter With Nina Parker

An emotional experience.

On Monday, Justin Sylvester took a moment on Daily Pop to open up about his experience protesting in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd. While footage of looting and violence has flooded the news, the E! host made it clear that the protest "started out as an amazing experience."

"Just to see the unity with people from different walks of life, different ages, families coming together in an extremely peaceful way was emotional for me, to be completely honest," he recalled. "And I wanted to share it with everybody, which is why I posted all those photos on social media and posted that video."

Nina Parker, who yesterday spoke with Justin and "other people who were out there," added that "everything was peaceful for hours" before things escalated.

"Yes, I think that is completely correct," Justin said in agreement. "I just want to make sure that people understand, the people who were looting and the people who are protesting are two different groups."