Cole Sprouse Says He Was Arrested During Black Lives Matter Protest

Cole Sprouse is sharing his experience of protesting after George Floyd's death.

On Monday afternoon, the Riverdale star took to Instagram and revealed that he was arrested over the weekend in Santa Monica, Calif.

"Before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there's a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda," Cole explained to his followers. "I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica."

Cole continued, "We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us."

E! News has reached out to police for additional details.