George Floyd’s Brother Terrence Visits Site Of His Sibling’s Death

One week after George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police, his brother Terrence Floyd visited the site where his sibling was killed.
Joined by Reverend Kevin McCall, Terrence held a prayer vigil in honor of his late brother and received an outpouring of support from protesters gathered around the scene.
Tearfully addressing the crowd, he began, "I understand y'all upset, but like it was already said, I doubt y'all are half as upset as I am. So, if I'm not over here wildin' out, if I'm not over here blowing up stuff, if not over here messing up my community, then what are y'all doing? What are y'all doing? Y'all are doing nothing. Because that's not gonna bring my brother back at all. It may feel good for the moment, just like when you drink, but when it comes down you're gonna wonder what you did."
"My family is a peaceful family," he continued. "My family is God-fearing. Yeah, we upset. But we're not gonna take it; we're not gonna be repetitious."
He also addressed the protests and rallies occurring across the nation, with citizens calling for justice.
"In every case of police brutality, the same thing has been happening: Y'all protest, y'all destroy stuff and they don't move," Terrence said. "You know why they don't move? It's not their stuff. It's our stuff. So, they want us to destroy our stuff. We're not gonna move. So, let's do this another way. Let's do this another way."
Remembering George's legacy, Terrence added, "My brother moved here from Houston and I used to talk to him on the phone. He loved it here. He started driving trucks. He was good. So, I highly doubt—no, I know, he would not want y'all to be doing this."
"And like Reverend McCall said, ‘Peace on the left. Justice on the right,'" he said, leading the crowd in a chant inspired by McCall's words. "That's what I'm talking about. On my behalf of the Floyd family, thank you. Thank you for the love. Thank you for the flowers. Thank you for the beautiful memorials. Thank you."
Earlier in the day, Terrence joined Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and opened up about how he has been dealing with the loss of George.
Courtesy Ben Crump Law, Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images
"It's been just devastating, I feel like I'm still a little numb about it," Terrence shared in the ABC News interview. "But I got people in my corner just being there for me, so going there tomorrow, I just want to feel my brother's spirit."
Painting a picture of his brother's character, he shared, "When you spoke to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you was going through," adding that George was a "gentle giant" who was about "peace" and "unity."
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."