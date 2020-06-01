George Floyd Protests Go Global as Countries Stand in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Movement

All around the world, protestors are showing their support for George Floyd.

As thousands of Americans attended protests in major cities across the United States this weekend, social media has proven that this movement has gone global.

Choreographer Parris Goebel found herself at a peaceful protest in New Zealand where hundreds walked in the streets.

"We may be on the other side of the world, but we stand with you. All ethnicities, all ages and all walks of life showed up today. So proud of NZ. #BLACKLIVESMATTER #ENDRACISM," she wrote on Instagram to her 1.6 million followers. "Today's peaceful protest in Auckland, New Zealand was incredible. When we come together we are powerful. Thank you @mahlete__ for organizing this and thank you to everyone that showed up. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."

Paris' Instagram posts included videos and photos from the march where participants chanted "Black Lives Matter" while holding various signs.