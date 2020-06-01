George Floyd's Brother Condemns "Destructive Unity" While Calling For "Positive" Change

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 1, 2020 7:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd is speaking out following the death of his sibling.

It's been just days since George was killed at the hands of the Minnesota Police department, sparking a call for justice. On Monday morning, Terrence joined Good Morning America's Robin Roberts via video after traveling from New York to Minnesota to visit the site where his brother died.

"It's been just devastating, I feel like I'm still a little numb about it," Terrence shared in the ABC News interview. "But I got people in my corner just being there for me, so going there tomorrow, I just want to feel my brother's spirit."

Terrence went on to say that his brother was a "gentle giant" who was about "peace" and "unity."

"When you spoke to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you was going through," Terrence shared, adding that his brother always saw the "brighter side" of things.

Photos

Celebrities Speak Out in Response to George Floyd's Death

Terrence, who called his brother a "peaceful motivator," also talked about the turn some protests have taken and if his family is concerned that will take away from the call for justice.

"I do feel like it's overshadowing what's going on because, like I said, he was about peace he was about unity...the things that's transpiring now, they may call it unity but it's destructive unity," Terrence said. "It's not what he was about. That's not what my brother was about."

"It's OK to be angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change another way because we've been down this road already," Terrence continued. "The anger...damaging your hometown is not the way he'd want."

George Floyd

Courtesy Ben Crump Law

Amid this call for change, E! News stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America

"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Shawn Marqus Dromgoole

Nashville Residents Support Man Afraid to Walk Outside Alone in Childhood Neighborhood

Thomas Rhett Akins, Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Speak Out Against Racism for Their Black Daughter

Madison Beer

Madison Beer Says She Was Tear Gassed While Protesting George Floyd’s Death

Jay Z

Jay-Z Calls for Justice and "the Courage to Do What Is Right" Following Death of George Floyd

Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Addresses George Floyd Death As She Shares Photo of Kobe Bryant in 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Ciara, Future

Read Ciara's Message to Her 6-Year-Old Son in Response to George Floyd's Death

TAGS/ Protests , Robin Roberts , Good Morning America , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.