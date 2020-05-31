See Josh Gad Reunite The Lord of the Rings Cast for One Zoom To Rule Them All

It was one zoom to rule them all when Josh Gad reunited the cast of The Lord of the Rings trilogy on his YouTube series Reunited Apart.

In the newest rendition of his hit reunion show, the Frozen star hosted a massive video chat with Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom Sir Ian McKellan, Peter Jackson and more. This episode of the series, which has raised money for various charities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is supporting the organization No Kid Hungry.

Gad, giddy to speak with the cast, gave The Lord of the Rings franchise quite the introduction.

"In December of 2001, this movie and the trilogy to follow would bring with them a level of excitement and anticipation not seen since the days of the Star Wars films," Gad geeked.

"It was a trilogy that would make mainstream words like hobbits, orcs, ringwraiths, elves, dwarves, wizards," he continued. "Of course, a place that all of us would like to shelter-in-place right now, The Shire."

The massive meeting starts off with just Gad and Astin, who recently participated in another Reunited Apart with the cast of The Goonies, entering a quest to reunite the group.