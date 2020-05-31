John Legend Reveals Where His Friendship Really Stands With Kanye West

John Legend and Kanye West aren't as tight as they used to be.

In a new interview with UK newspaper The Sunday Times, Legend opened up about how his relationship with the Jesus Is King rapper has dissolved in recent years.

In 2018, West took a public stance supporting President Donald Trump, to which Legend asked him to reconsider. In response, West tweeted out screenshots of the friends' private text messages.

In the wake of the interaction, there have been ups and downs in their public discourse, often leaving Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen in the middle.

A year later, Legend told Vanity Fair: "I'm not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we've done together creatively. But we were never the closest of friends."

However, they were close enough that Legend performed at Kimye's wedding in 2014. Legend has also attributed much of his musical success to his relationship with West, saying the then-producer was instrumental in securing his early record deals.

Currently, Legend says that while he and West aren't best buds, their political disagreements aren't exactly to blame.

"I don't think we're less friends because of the Trump thing," Legend told The Sunday Times on Saturday. "I just think we're doing our own thing. He's up in Wyoming. I'm here in LA. We've both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it's just part of the natural cycle of life."