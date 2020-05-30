Kim Kardashian Is "Infuriated" and "Disgusted" Over George Floyd's Death

Kim Kardashian is speaking out and standing up for the black community.
On Saturday morning, the SKIMS founder took to social media to share a powerful and moving message over George Floyd's death.
As many know, Floyd passed away on Monday (May 25) after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and kneeled on his neck, while three other officers stood by and did nothing. Moreover, Floyd stated several times that he couldn't breathe—moments later he died.
Just yesterday, the former Minneapolis police officer was taken into custody and faces charges of 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter.
Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is using her huge platform to stand in solidarity with the black community and pay tribute to Floyd.
"For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own. Not today, not anymore," she began her in-depth post.
"Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted," she continued. "I am exhausted by the heartbreak I feel seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffering because their loved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black."
She added, "Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long."
Moreover, Kim isn't the only one in her family to speak out in light of Floyd's death. Kylie Jenner took to social media to express her heartache while also admitting that she fears for her daughter, Stormi Webster.
"Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven't been able to get his face and his words out of my mind," the reality TV personality shared on Instagram. "I'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others."
"Speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we're currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can't sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them," she continued. "I fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her."
She went on, "My heart breaks for George Floyd's family and friends. Don't let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd."
Additionally, Khloe Kardashian re-posted Kim's in-depth message on Instagram Stories on Saturday.