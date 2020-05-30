Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Reacts to News of Grandpa's Daughter From Past Affair

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 30, 2020 8:45 AM
This family dynasty just added one more to the family tree!
Earlier this week, Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson recently found out that he fathered a child from a past affair, who is named Phyliss.
As fans of the famous family know, the patriarch and his longtime wife Kay Robertson are parents to four kids (who are all adults): Jep Robertson (42), Willie Robertson (48), Jase Robertson (50) and Alan Robertson (55).
Now, Phil has welcomed his adult daughter to his... well, dynasty! And the reality TV personality couldn't be happier over the news.
"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," Phil shared in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel. "As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about."
He added, "45 years—that doesn't sound like very long, but you say, that's a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together."
After learning about the family news, Phil's granddaughter shared her excitement over her new family member.
"The bigger the better," Sadie Robertson captioned her Instagram Story earlier this week, which has now been expired but captured by People.
Getty Images
In her post, the 22-year-old star showed an image of her mother, Korie Robertson, and aunts posing with Phyliss on the beach. The group was all smiles as they gathered around each other.
Korie originally shared the snapshot to her Instagram feed with a heartwarming caption.
"We have a new sister! We found out not long ago that Phil has a daughter, and Willie and his brothers have a sister," she wrote. "It was as much a surprise to all of us as it probably is to you, but life is full of surprises, and this one is especially sweet!"
Adding, "Our annual family beach pics were even crazier, and the Robertson men are now officially outnumbered so we're feeling pretty good right about now, ha! Welcome to the fam, Phyllis; I promise it's never boring."
Additionally, Willie took to his Instagram page to share the news of his new sibling.
"So good finding my long lost sister. Can't wait to share life with y'all's family. Welcome to the nuttiest family around," he expressed.
Jessica Robertson also has sweet words to share over her new sister-in-law.
"Jep's dream came true... he finally got a big sister and we are so excited that Phyllis is in our lives now," she wrote. "The Robertson family is now bigger and better than ever."
For this family, it's the more the merrier!
