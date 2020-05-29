RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Crowns a Winner

There's a new top queen in town.

Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race has come to an end in an at-home finale that worked surprisingly well, and a new queen has been named America's Next Drag Superstar.

Congratulations to...look over there! Jaida Essence Hall!

Jaida very clearly slayed that final Destiny's Child lipsync as she slayed everything all season, though runners up Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd were worthy opponents. We will never forget the joy we felt as we realized Crystal was performing "Like a Bird" as an actual bird. We feel absolutely certain that we will see these two queens again for an All Stars season.

Reigning Miss Congeniality Nina West also returned during the finale to crown her successor and winner of $10,000: Heidi N. Closet! Plus, each of the season 12 queens will get $2000.