Marvel Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Are Superheroes

Father's Day is coming up fast, which means it's time to start shopping for the perfect gift to tell Dad how much he means to you. If he's your personal hero, might we suggest some Marvel gear to help him feel extra super on his special day?
Whether he needs tools for his home improvement projects or his kitchen, wants things to help uplevel his gaming skills, or just likes something simple to show off his appreciation for Marvel history, we picked out some of the best Marvel finds to help him embrace his superhero worship and comic book fandom.
Ready to give Dad the power of all the Infinity Stones? Then shop our picks below!
Marvel Comics 80th Anniversary Reversible Varsity Jacket
Marvel fan Dads will flip over this faux leather varsity jacket, which sports a sleek, chic and subtle black, white and red classic style on the outside. But on the inside? An all-over print of some of Marvel's classic comic book covers over the years, which Dad can wear for a little extra flare by reversing the jacket.
Marvel Mighty Thor Hammer Flashlight & Electronics 28 Piece Tool Kit
If you're looking for a gift for Dad that helps him be handy around the house, look no further than this officially licensed Marvel Mighty Thor Hammer Flashlight & Electronics 28 Piece Tool Kit. On the outside this tool set looks like Mjölnir, but open it up and you'll find a standard hammer, a tape measure, a level, a screwdriver, a wrench, a ratcheting wrench, and a utility knife.
Marvel Avengers Captain America Shield Cutting Board
But if Dad is more of a chef than a handyman, this cutting board made to look like Captain America's shield would be a perfect addition to his kitchen. Measuring 12-inches by 12-inches around, the tempered glass surface is odor and stain resistant, plus it has non-slip rubber feet and can withstand temperatures up to 350°F.
Spider-Man Socks
Dad can make Peter Parker proud by putting his feet in these stylish socks, sporting Spidey's mask all over them. Plus, they're made with eco-friendly anti-microbial yarn, so his feet will stay fresh all day.
Iron Man ''I Love You 3000'' T-Shirt
True, this tee is the perfect way for Dad to pay homage to the great Tony Stark. But it's also a cute way to tell him how much you love him. It's 100% cotton and printed with eco-friendly, water-based inks, with Iron Man's mask subtly peeking out amid the love note emblazoned across his chest.
Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet
The snap that brought everyone back wouldn't have happened without Tony Stark's Power Gauntlet. Now Dad can have one of his own that has sound effects inspired by Avengers: Endgame, and lights up the Infinity Stones.
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 1-3 Complete Collection [Blu-ray]
If Dad is more old-school and likes collecting his fave superhero films, this complete collection of the MCU movies on Blu-Ray is an absolute must. It covers phases one through three, ensuring he'll never have to leave the house ever again. Until phase four starts churning out films.
Black Panther The Album
Sure, Dad could download the Black Panther soundtrack, but wouldn't having it on vinyl be cooler? (Yes—the answer is yes.) Now he can enjoy the musical stylings of Sza, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar—among others—in style.
Marvel Encyclopedia
Maybe Dad wants to prep for phase four, or maybe he just want to remember how, exactly, we got to where we are in the Marvel universe. Either way, this book—featuring an introduction by Stan Lee—has all the ins and outs of every aspect of the universe so Dad will be well prepared for what comes next.
Iron Man Silk Tie
Help Dad suit up in this stylish silk tie featuring Iron Man's helmet scattered throughout in gold. To balance out all the awesomeness, the pattern is featured on a subtle gray and black background with small white polka dots. Tony Stark would probably make an arrogantly snarky comment, but would you expect anything less?
Captain America Shield Tie Bar
And if Dad's going to have a cool Iron Man silk tie, he should have an equally cool tie bar to hold it in place. This one features Captain America's shield in subtle detail with the Marvel logo engraved on the back. Plus, it's a stylin' way to pay homage to Tony and Steve's friendship.
Marvel Cufflink Set
To top things off, Dad should dress up his formal wear with a little fandom by popping one of these pair of cufflinks in his dress shirt, choosing his fave of the moment out of this six-pair set. Some of his options? Captain America's shield, Mjölnir, and the Deadpool logo.
Arcade1Up 3-in-1 Marvel Home Arcade Machine
If Dad already has the Black Panther soundtrack on vinyl, why not further prove his old-school street cred with this classic stand-up arcade game? Offering gameplay in crystal clear high resolution, he can rip his way through four classic games: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom and The Punisher.
Iron Man Gaming Chair
If Dad has a serious gaming addiction, he needs a serious chair. And if he's an Iron Man fan, it has to be this chair. With enhanced ergonomics designed for continuous support over hours of sitting, this soft leather chair features a memory foam seat and defined back support, so Dad never has to get up. Like ever.
Bayram Thor Hammer Bottle Opener
Dad may not be able to lift the real Mjölnir, but he can definitely lift this one to take the bottle cap off his beer before he starts yelling at Noobmaster69 over his gaming headset.
Marvel Comics Duffle Bag
Not all cardio can come from yelling at a TV screen, so Dad will need something to tote his gear to and from the gym. Why not do it in a duffle bag that pays homage to Marvel Comics' 80th anniversary? On the outside, it looks like a plain black duffle with the Marvel logo on full display, but the inside features an allover print of comic covers over the decades.
Avengers Blue & Gold Logo Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Gym time requires hydration, which means Dad has another opportunity to show off his Marvel allegiance with this Avengers water bottle. Not only is it stainless steel and BPA-free, but it's fully customizable to his exacting specifications.
Marvel 80th Anniversary Baseball Cap
A good ballcap is always a wardrobe must, so make sure Dad has this corner of his closet taken care of by getting him this Marvel 80th Anniversary Baseball Cap. It's 100% cotton, featuring an embroidered anniversary logo and contrast stitching, with an adjustable backstrap for the perfect fit.
Avengers: Infinity War Steel Symbol Graphic Hoodie
Simple, classic, understated and tasteful, this is the perfect hoodie for any Dad who's a fan of Infinity War and wants to share his allegiance to the Avengers without busting out his full-on Thor outfit.
Marvel Comics I Have Issues Mug
Is Dad having a rough morning? Maybe he's feeling a little emotionally messy? Kick off his day with some coffee in this mug and help him embrace his drama for a moment before he gets on with it. He'll feel better in no time. Plus, it's less destructive than Hulking out.
First Avenger Smartwatch
Captain America has his moment with his own Garmin smartwatch, which Dads everywhere will love. The band is inspired by Steve Rogers' vintage '40s military gear, and a brushed stainless-steel bezel modeled after Cap's vibranium shield. And of course, the case back of the watch features Cap's endless promise, ''I can do this all day.''
