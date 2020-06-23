Comparing the Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Stars to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Related : "Dirty John" Season 2: Christian Slater & Amanda Peet Spill

Call her, "Betty."

Earlier this month, Dirty John kicked off its second season on the USA Network, which tackles the story of an American divorce that turned deadly. Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, which airs its latest episode tonight at 10 p.m., stars Amanda Peet as the titular character, a perfect Southern California housewife who is driven to murder.

The victims? Betty's first husband, the unfaithful Dan Broderick (played by Mr. Robot's own Christian Slater) and his second wife Linda Kolkena (portrayed by Rachel Keller).

Specifically, following a four-year-long divorce, Betty gunned down her ex and his new bride in their sleep on November 5, 1989.

So, what exactly happened? For those unfamiliar with the case, during Betty's highly publicized trial, her legal counsel claimed she had been a battered wife.

"I wanted a husband and a family. Dan needed a wife that could wait on him," Peet as Betty lamented in one trailer for the show. "I would've been treated better if I'd been a dog and served my master."