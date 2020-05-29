Affordable Ways to Bump up Your Summer Maternity Look

We love these items, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Stumped on how to dress your bump this summer? Celeb stylist Jeni Elizabeth has some tips. She's currently dressing pregnant Beverley Mitchell, and has also dressed Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi while pregnant with her son Lorenzo and Tamera Mowry-Housley while pregnant with her daughter Ariah.

"Every woman's body is different—I learned that very quickly with both of my pregnancies and through the celebrity clients I dress," Jeni tells E!. "Self-confidence is huge and the way you dress and feel about your style can make a big difference."

Below, hear all about Jeni's style recommendations, plus get Beverley's cool camo look!