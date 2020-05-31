How Surfers Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone Are Riding the Wave During Quarantine

Say aloha to one of surfing's sweetest couples!

On the North Shore of Hawaii lies a power couple that is not only catching waves. They've caught the attention of pop culture and sports fans alike for their candid social media posts, beautiful family and love for the ocean blue water.

In case you didn't already guess, we're talking about Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone.

This weekend, World Surf League released a short content piece called "Lawn Patrol" that gives a glimpse into the home life of this famous duo.

"We are usually traveling around the world doing contests but since the lockdown, we can't so they decided to have surfers show their house and the special things about it," Alana shared with E! News exclusively. "We have a toddler and he's just running around so it's hard to keep the house clean."

That growing toddler named Banks has already shown a love and appreciation for the ocean around him. In fact, one quick look at Alana and Jack's Instagrams and you may see a boy already following in mom and dad's footsteps.