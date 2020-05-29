Andy Cohen Reveals He Rehomed Beloved Dog Wacha in Heartbreaking Announcement

A tough choice.

On Friday, Andy Cohen took to Instagram and revealed he rehomed his beloved dog Wacha after almost seven years together. In his heartbreaking post on social media, alongside a sweet video of himself and the rescue beagle-foxhound mix, the Watch What Happens Live host revealed this decision wasn't one he made lightly.

"I've put off sharing this news as long as I could. As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed," the TV personality expressed online. "Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted."

As he continued, the 51-year-old father of one noted that "an incident a few months ago" led to "numerous professionals" suggesting Wacha be rehomed. Namely, Cohen highlighted that keeping Wacha would eventually be "catastrophic" for his 1-year-old son, Benjamin Cohen.