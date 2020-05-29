Bachelor Nation Reacts to Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's Split

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 29, 2020 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

One of Bachelor Nation's most beloved couples is putting a pause on their romance.

On Friday afternoon, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announced on Instagram that they were breaking up after less than two years of dating. 

"I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us," Cassie shared on social media. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there." 

Colton also confirmed the news in a candid post on Instagram.

"Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends—and that's okay," The First Time author explained. "We both have grown immensely and been through so much together—so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

Photos

The Bachelor Relationships Ranked From Shortest to Longest

As fans wait to see what the future holds, many members of Bachelor Nation are expressing their support for both parties online.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Instagram

On Colton's Instagram, fans noticed encouragement from DeMario Jackson, Blake Horstmann, Clay Harbor and more contestants.

"Here for you man," Ben Higgins wrote in the comments section. Chris Bukowski added, "Sorry to hear man. Thinking of you!"

As for Cassie, she received support from Becca Tilley, Onyeka Ehie and others.

"Hoping for happiness for both of you," Dean Unglert shared. Sydney Lotuaco added, "Sending you love lady."

But perhaps the greatest comments came from Colton and Cassie themselves when they left red hearts on each other's social media posts. 

Believe it or not, breakups in Bachelor Nation don't have to sting.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling to Play Wolfman in Remake of This Classic Monster Movie

What to Watch This Weekend

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 30-31

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation

Beverly Mitchell, EComm: Affordable ways to bump up your summer maternity look

Affordable Ways to Bump up Your Summer Maternity Look

"Duck Dynasty" Star Has a Daughter From Past Affair

Kylie Jenner Slams "Forbes" for Stripping Her Billionaire Status

Andy Cohen, Wacha, Instagram

Andy Cohen Reveals He Rehomed Beloved Dog Wacha in Heartbreaking Announcement

TAGS/ Colton Underwood , Bachelor Nation , The Bachelor , Couples , Breakups , Reality TV , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.