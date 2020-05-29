Everything You Need to Have the Ultimate Relaxing Bath

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether it's been an exhaustive week or it's just part of your self-care routine, having a nice, long bath is a great way to de-stress and relax.

But if you feel like bath time has become more of a chore than a zen-like experience, maybe it's time to mix up your routine! We've gathered some of our bath time favorites to help you melt your cares away, like skin-nourishing milks and stress-reducing salts, and even some old-school bubbles. There's even stuff to help you set the mood, like lighting options, and both pre and post-bath care to take you in and out of the tub.

Ready to soak? Then shop our picks below!