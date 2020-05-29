The MixtapE! Presents Lady Gaga, Rosalía, Ricky Martin and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably already boarded a one-way flight headed for Lady Gaga's Chromatica and maybe even given Britney Spears' surprise release of the four-year-old "Mood Ring," a bonus track off 2016's Glory, a listen or two, but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the new music this abbreviated week has to offer.

As always, we've listened to (nearly) all of it in the hopes of weeding out the winners and returned with our picks for the best of the week's best.