Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Break Up: Relive Their Romance

There's breaking news about Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich—and it's far from a 10.

On Friday, the former Dancing With the Stars judge and her hockey pro husband of nearly three years jointly announced they have decided to separate.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they confirmed in a joint statement to People, which broke the news. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Their announcement comes just months after it was revealed there was some distance between the famous husband and wife. "They have been spending time apart, but are not ready to share what's going on between them," a source told E! News at the time. "They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal."