EXCLUSIVE!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Yolanda Admits She Still Loves Her Catfisher

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 29, 2020 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Oh, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Yolanda. What will we do with you?

In the above exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, May 31 episode of the hit TLC reality series, Yolanda's daughter, Karra, explains her frustration with her mother and the lengths she has gone to get her mother to open her eyes to what's happening. Yolanda began a relationship with Williams over Instagram. The two never chatted on video, but made plans to meet more than once. When Yolanda's kids did a reverse image search and found Williams' images were of a stock photo model, things got tense…but Yolanda continued to speak with her online beau.

Photos

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Couples

"I've been trying to convince my mom that Williams has been scamming her," Karra says. "But I found out my mom is still talking to Williams and I need to shut this whole thing. This has gone on long enough. I don't want to see my mom being taken advantage of. I just want something better for her."

Yolanda agreed to speak with the private investigator after another bout of silence from Williams. Follow weeks of no contact, her sent her a message that read, "Sorry my bad for not been all this while with you I was wrong I know that forgive me."

"I told him that I was feeling like he left me completely by myself," Yolanda says. And to that, Williams sent her a message that says he still loves her. Yolanda's response? Take a guess.

See it in the video above.

All this after Yolanda got a threatening extortion attempt via email, Williams' Instagram account disappearing and all sorts of other shady behavior.

"I'm so confused at this point," Yolanda says.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Good Fight

The Good Fight Exit Shocker: Cush Jumbo Departing Ahead of Season 5

Erin Lim, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

BingE! Club First Look! See Erin Lim Interview "the Internet's Newest Boyfriend" Darren Barnet

"90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" Exclusive Peek

Could Matt Lauer Return to TV?

Captain Sandy Yawn, Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy Teases Drug Bust & More on Explosive New Season of Below Deck Mediterranean

Defending Jacob

Michelle Dockery on Defending Jacob Challenges, Twisty Finale and a Downton Abbey Return

Central Park

Central Park Is Here to Give You New Music by Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss and Many More

TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Apple News , Entertainment , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.