YouTube Star James Charles Undergoes "Surgery No. 2"

James Charles has undergone a second surgery.

On Friday, the famous YouTuber took to Twitter to alert fans ahead of "surgery #2," promising further explanation once the procedure was over.

"about to go under for surgery #2, love you guys," Charles tweeted. "see you guys in a few hours for a the new video."

Hours after his initial tweet, the beauty mogul provided an update on his condition: "I'm out!!!! Surgery went smoothly and the pain is no where near as bad as I had expected. The surgeon & nurses took great care of me & even filmed a vlog clip for my video lol!! So excited to share the results in a few weeks..."

Details regarding the surgery have yet to be revealed, but a source close to Charles told E! News, "James has undergone two elective, non-cosmetic procedures this week. Both were minor but should drastically improve his quality of life, which is clear from the excited updates we have all been receiving on Twitter."