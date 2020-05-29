What You Need to Know About Sephora's Updated Beauty Insider Program

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty fans, rejoice! Sephora has just released info about updates to their Beauty Insider program, and we're happy to say the news is super duper good!

For what feels like forever, Sephora's Beauty Insider program was largely built on accruing points based on your annual spend that could then be traded in for product, which was usually sample sizes of fan favorites, save for the odd big ticket item that would take thousands of points to redeem. Then, VIBs (who spend $350 per year) or Rogue members (who spend $1000 per year) would get bonus goodies like birthday treats, free in-store makeovers, special access to sales, product launches, and more.

But now, everyone from lower-tier Insiders all the way up to top-tier Rouges can take advantage of Sephora's new Beauty Insider program perks! Here's what's changed: