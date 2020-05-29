What You Need to Know About Sephora's Updated Beauty Insider Program

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
by Carly Milne | Fri., May. 29, 2020 10:56 AM
Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Beauty fans, rejoice! Sephora has just released info about updates to their Beauty Insider program, and we're happy to say the news is super duper good!
For what feels like forever, Sephora's Beauty Insider program was largely built on accruing points based on your annual spend that could then be traded in for product, which was usually sample sizes of fan favorites, save for the odd big ticket item that would take thousands of points to redeem. Then, VIBs (who spend $350 per year) or Rogue members (who spend $1000 per year) would get bonus goodies like birthday treats, free in-store makeovers, special access to sales, product launches, and more.
But now, everyone from lower-tier Insiders all the way up to top-tier Rouges can take advantage of Sephora's new Beauty Insider program perks! Here's what's changed:
Of course, Rouge members still get the best perks, and will start to get first access to new product launches later this year. But this is a drastic improvement across the board to the program, and Insiders everywhere are surely pumped.
Plus, there's more opportunities to take advantage of later on once social distancing rules soften. For example, there will be exclusive meet and greet experiences, special trips, facials from skincare experts, and other unique events that members can exchange their points for. As if that's not enough, members will also have the opportunity to exchange their points for charitable donations, which Sephora will then match. The charity of choice changes monthly.
So if you haven't signed up for Sephora's Beauty Insider program, what are you waiting for? Join today and put your beauty spends to work!
