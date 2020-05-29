The Good Fight Exit Shocker: Cush Jumbo Departing Ahead of Season 5

The Good Fight will be down a series regular fighter when the show eventually returns for season five. Cush Jumbo, who originated the role of Lucca Quinn in the last season of The Good Wife and brought the character over to spinoff The Good Fight since the show started, is leaving the series ahead of the recently announced fifth season. However, should stars align, she will return to wrap up the character's storyline that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic production shut down.

"I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new," Jumbo said in a statement.