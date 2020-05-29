Vampire Diaries Star Zach Roerig Arrested for DUI

Zach Roerig has been arrested.

The 35-year-old actor, who famously starred on The Vampire Diaries as Matt Donovan, was arrested on Sunday morning in his native Ohio for allegedly driving under the influence, Montpelier police confirmed to E! News.

Per police, the probable cause for stopping Roerig was a missing front license plate. However, no further details regarding his arrest were shared at this time. While E! News has reached out to Roerig's rep for comment, he has not commented publicly on his arrest.

TMZ, citing "law enforcement sources," reported Roerig was ultimately released from custody on his own recognizance and his arraignment is schedule for June 4.

Roerig last appeared on the canceled USA teen drama, Dare Me, this year. His longest TV role, however, was on the hit CW series, which debuted in 2009 and concluded in 2017. Just days after the arrest, Roerig took to Twitter to promote a virtual Vampire Diaries experience he was participating in with other former castmates.