Why Gal Gadot Was "Nervous" to Play Wonder Woman

Playing Wonder Woman may have seemed like a no-brainer for Gal Gadot, but the actress recently revealed that she had some reservations when she signed on to play the famous superhero.

Speaking with Parade, she opened up about feeling "nervous" about taking on the titular role in 2017's Wonder Woman, explaining that she wanted to honor the legacy that Wonder Woman has with fans while also building upon it to deliver something that would resonate with audiences.

"It's been an amazing journey that I never could have anticipated, and I've enjoyed every moment of bringing this character to life," she told the outlet. "But I will say that when I was told I was going to have my own movie, I was super nervous. I'd never been the title."

Gadot continued, "It was important for me to bring something good to the world and to bring a character that matters. I felt like the little girl looking at Mount Kilimanjaro and not sure how she's going to climb it."