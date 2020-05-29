WELCOME!

We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
KardashiansShop E!TransformationsFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?Celeb Kids

BingE! Club First Look! See Erin Lim Interview "the Internet's Newest Boyfriend" Darren Barnet

The Rundown's Erin Lim to offer up a deep dive into her must-watch list through BingE! Club on Snapchat!
By Alyssa Ray May 29, 2020 5:30 PMTags
TVCelebritiesSnapchatsnapchat rundownEntertainmentErin LimBINGE!
Related: E!'s New Snapchat Show "BingE! Club" Coming Soon

Calling all pop culture fans!

Today, E! announced the premiere date for their latest digital series, BingE! Club. Premiering Saturday, May 30, BingE! Club on Snapchat will break down all the hottest moments from the top trending shows, movies and anything else you can binge right now.

Of course, The Rundown's Erin Lim is helming BingE! Club and has already given us a taste of what's to come in an all-new first look for season one.

"This is the show about the shows that shows we know which shows you need to be binging," Erin declares in the teaser above.

In typical Erin fashion, the E! host is seen serving up quirky quips, candid moments and big opinions. In addition to Erin's must-watch list and must-see picks for you, she promises that "you're gonna want to hit play!"

As for Erin's first recommendation? The entertainment journalist praises Mindy Kaling's Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. Well, actually, she gushes over star and the "Internet's newest boyfriend" Darren Barnet!

Watch
Celebrating 500 Episodes of "The Rundown" With Erin Lim

Thankfully, Darren is present for the BingE! Club session and weighs in on his new heartthrob status.

"The pressure is on for Valentine's Day, 'cause that's gonna be an expensive one," the Never Have I Ever leading man jokes.

"You are officially going steady with BingE! Club," Erin responds. "So, thank you!"

"Do I need to buy a ring?" the up-and-comer teases. "This is a big day for me!"

For all of this and more, be sure to subscribe to BingE! Club this Saturday on Snapchat.

Trending

1

Madison Beer Apologizes After She Addresses Claims About Appearance

2
Exclusive

Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Life in Prison During the Coronavirus

3
Exclusive

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Lose It 2 Questions Into Millionaire

4

Why Rachel Lindsay Doesn't Expect Hannah Brown to Change

5

YouTuber Myka Stauffer Opens Up About Rehoming Her Adopted Son

Latest News

YouTube Star James Charles Undergoes "Surgery No. 2"

What You Need to Know About Sephora's Updated Beauty Insider Program

The Good Fight Exit Surprise: Cush Jumbo Leaving the Show

Vampire Diaries Star Zach Roerig Arrested for DUI

BingE! Club First Look: Erin Lim Interviews Darren Barnet

This Weekend's Best Sales: Nordstrom, Shopbop, Uniqlo & More

Why Gal Gadot Was "Nervous" to Play Wonder Woman