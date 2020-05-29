Why Cole Sprouse Says the "Nature of Romantic Scenes" on Riverdale Is Going to Change

Related : Will Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Get Back Together?

Cole Sprouse is thinking ahead.

During his virtual interview with AP Entertainment, the actor opened up about how filming Riverdale will be different in a post-coronavirus world, adding that shooting romantic scenes will never be the same.

"Our show is the exact kind of rubric which is going to come under a scrutinizing lens in terms of how things are gonna to change technically," he said. "I mean, the nature of romantic scenes are going to change quite a bit. Kraft service: catering is going to change quite a bit. Interactions with cast and crew are gonna change quite a bit. What kind of stages you're allowed to shoot in are gonna have to change; the ventilation is going to have to change on a technical level. The amount of background they're allowed into shots is gonna change quite a bit."

Reflecting on how these cautionary changes will affect the hit drama series, Sprouse continued, "Our show is one of those shows where we are deeply involved with all of the new regulations that are put upon a production cycle. So, I am incredibly interested to see how it works."