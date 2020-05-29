Watch Dakota Johnson Choose Between Jamie Dornan and Christian Grey in Game of "Would You Rather"

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 29, 2020 6:05 AM
Is it possible to choose between Jamie Dornan and Christian Grey? Just ask Dakota Johnson.
The High Note star had pick between her Fifty Shades of Grey co-star and his alter ego while playing a game of "Would You Rather" during her virtual visit to Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, where she was asked who she'd enlist to join an erotic book club with her.
"Probably Jamie," she said. "He's a lot funnier than Christian Grey."
During the game, Johnson's infamous gap was also brought up when she was asked to choose between having a 4-inch gap in her teeth or sporting bangs that covered her eyes. As she contemplated the question, she joked that she's been trying to get her smile back to how it was. "I'm still working on it," she said. "I'm trying. I'm trying to fit quarters in there." Despite missing her gap, Johnson picked the bangs instead.
For the final question, The Peanut Butter Falcon star was given a quarantine-inspired scenario, forcing her to choose between having a broken stove or a broken toilet during this time. "My stove," she quickly answered. "No thanks."
Upset that the segment was over, Johnson decided to give host Josh Horowitz a question of her own. "Would you rather have a mouth full of bees or have a bee in your butt?" she asked. Much to her surprise, he went with having a bee in his butt.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Switching gears, the duo also discussed Johnson making her directorial debut by directing her boyfriend Chris Martin in Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video.
After congratulating the Bad Times at the El Royale star on the professional milestone, Horowitz jokingly asked if Johnson had gotten the "note not to look Chris Martin in the eye," adding, "everyone knows that guy's an a--hole."
Playing along, Johnson responded, "That guy's an a--hole. No, I didn't get that note." Still on the topic of Coldplay, Horowitz asked her to list her least favorite song by the beloved band, to which she responded, "I'm not gonna answer that question. F--k you, Josh. God."
This wasn't the only time that the "Viva la Vida" rockers were mentioned. Shortly after, the pair played a round of Charades and Horowitz was tasked with acting out the band name for Johnson.
