Watch Dakota Johnson Choose Between Jamie Dornan and Christian Grey in Game of "Would You Rather"

Is it possible to choose between Jamie Dornan and Christian Grey? Just ask Dakota Johnson.

The High Note star had pick between her Fifty Shades of Grey co-star and his alter ego while playing a game of "Would You Rather" during her virtual visit to Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, where she was asked who she'd enlist to join an erotic book club with her.

"Probably Jamie," she said. "He's a lot funnier than Christian Grey."

During the game, Johnson's infamous gap was also brought up when she was asked to choose between having a 4-inch gap in her teeth or sporting bangs that covered her eyes. As she contemplated the question, she joked that she's been trying to get her smile back to how it was. "I'm still working on it," she said. "I'm trying. I'm trying to fit quarters in there." Despite missing her gap, Johnson picked the bangs instead.