Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Take a Major Step In Their Relationship

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are making things Instagram official.

Whispers about a potential relationship between the Vampire Diaries star and Olympic athlete have been swirling for weeks now, but the speculation can finally come to an end. That's because Shaun and Nina are making things official on the 'gram.

On Thursday, the dashing duo shared their first photo together, to the delight of their fans. Under a picture of Nina trimming Shaun's red locks, she wrote, "Adding to resume: hairdresser."

"My hairstylist said he wouldn't, so she did. #QuarantineCuts," Shaun chose to caption his own photo.

A source tells E! News that Nina's decision to share this moment with Shaun is telling of how she feels about him. "Nina doesn't take sharing her personal life very lightly, but it shows how happy and secure she is with Shaun and their relationship that she is willing to take this step," the insider explains.