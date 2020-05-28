Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Take a Major Step In Their Relationship

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 28, 2020 7:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Instagram

Nina Dobrev / Instagram

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are making things Instagram official.

Whispers about a potential relationship between the Vampire Diaries star and Olympic athlete have been swirling for weeks now, but the speculation can finally come to an end. That's because Shaun and Nina are making things official on the 'gram.

On Thursday, the dashing duo shared their first photo together, to the delight of their fans. Under a picture of Nina trimming Shaun's red locks, she wrote, "Adding to resume: hairdresser."

"My hairstylist said he wouldn't, so she did. #QuarantineCuts," Shaun chose to caption his own photo

A source tells E! News that Nina's decision to share this moment with Shaun is telling of how she feels about him. "Nina doesn't take sharing her personal life very lightly, but it shows how happy and secure she is with Shaun and their relationship that she is willing to take this step," the insider explains.

Photos

Nina Dobrev's Best Roles

The source adds that they began to "ease into a relationship" after spending New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas, but things "really accelerated" between the two when stay at home orders went into effect. Per the source, "After spending weeks together during quarantine, Nina and Shaun have made it clear to their friends that they are a serious couple."

And though they've been social distancing from their friends, the insider reveals Shaun and Nina "complement each other very well." 

"They have similar energy, they both are fun, low maintenance people who like to laugh and stay active," the source says of the lovers. 

In fact, the pair seem to be quarantining in Lake Powell, Utah near Zion National Park. Nina shared a few pictures from the popular tourist site this week, including a hike to the Red Rocks.

Fans and friends are happy for the Vampire Diaries star, who split from boyfriend Grant Mellon in November. The actress and director dated for just under a year, before their romance eventually fizzled out. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Top Chef All Stars

Top Chef All Stars L.A. Week 11: Who Was Eliminated?

ESC: Madonna

Madonna Comes Under Fire for Insensitive George Floyd Tribute

Total Bellas, 509, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Confront Their Relationship Issues on a Heartbreaking Total Bellas

Madison Beer

Madison Beer Apologizes After People Claim She Complained About Being "Pretty"

Myka Stauffer, Huxley, Instagram

YouTuber Myka Stauffer's Lawyers Speak Out After Facing Backlash for ''Rehoming'' Adopted Son

Space Force

Why Space Force Isn't Exactly What You Expect It To Be

Cardi B Shuts Down Hater Who Says Daughter Kulture Doesn't Like Her

TAGS/ Nina Dobrev , Couples , PDA , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.