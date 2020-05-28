Madonna Comes Under Fire for Insensitive George Floyd Tribute

Madonnabecame a trending topic on Thursday night for all the wrong reasons.

The pop star attempted to respectfully pay tribute to George Floyd by sharing a video of 14-year-old son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson's song "They Don't Care About Us," writing on social media, "As news of George Floyd's brutal murder travels around the world my son David dances to honor and pay tribute to George and his family and all acts of racism and discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America."

Her post was met with widespread criticism, with some calling the pop star out of touch.

"A bit insensitive as you're a person with a platform to voice their concern, you should be doing a lot more," one Twitter user wrote. "Having your adopted black son dance ain't going to force change to happen."

Another wrote, "Good intentions but completely tone-deaf. Dancing away the racism of murderous cops won't actually do anything. But thanks for trying!"