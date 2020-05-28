Britney Spears Just Surprised Fans With First Music Release in Four Years

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 28, 2020 5:17 PM
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
We're feeling stronger than yesterday thanks to this Britney Spears news.
The pop star announced Thursday that she's dropping "Mood Ring" tonight, a bonus track originally featured on her 2016 album Glory and only released in Japan. Until now, fans in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world were unable to stream or legally download the pop banger.
It's possible Britney has a few more surprises up her sleeve, especially after she switched up the cover art for Glory in celebration of it climbing back to the top of the iTunes charts.
"You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen!" she shared on Instagram earlier this month. "Couldn't have done it without you all!"
Though four years have already passed since the 38-year-old premiered brand new music, sister Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed she's not heading back to the studio just yet.
As Spears explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "...she's kind of just relaxing. And I think that's good. Britney deserves that. She's worked her ass off. So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't have to. She's given the world a lot. I don't think there are plans for anything—at the moment."
Instead, Britney is focused on raising her boys, 14-year-old Sean and 13-year-old Jayden, and spending time with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.
The fitness trainer recently spoke to In the Room's Jason Kennedy about how they are passing the time while self-quarantining in L.A.
"We play a lot of tennis—she's very competitive," Sam shared, later adding, "We usually go on a bike ride, something to help reduce anxiety and stress. Something that has solid movement."
"Mood Ring" hits streaming platforms at midnight.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?