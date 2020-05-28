Britney Spears Just Surprised Fans With First Music Release in Four Years

We're feeling stronger than yesterday thanks to this Britney Spears news.

The pop star announced Thursday that she's dropping "Mood Ring" tonight, a bonus track originally featured on her 2016 album Glory and only released in Japan. Until now, fans in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world were unable to stream or legally download the pop banger.

It's possible Britney has a few more surprises up her sleeve, especially after she switched up the cover art for Glory in celebration of it climbing back to the top of the iTunes charts.

"You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen!" she shared on Instagram earlier this month. "Couldn't have done it without you all!"

Though four years have already passed since the 38-year-old premiered brand new music, sister Jamie Lynn Spears recently revealed she's not heading back to the studio just yet.