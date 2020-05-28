Sarah Jessica Parker Just Dropped a Big Tease About the Hocus Pocus Sequel

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 28, 2020 3:25 PM
Ladies and gentlemen, don't lose hope on a Hocus Pocus sequel.
We know it's been a couple of months since we've heard anything about the upcoming film other than the fact that Adam Shankman has totally agreed to direct the project.
But in a new interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Sarah Jessica Parker has an update on the sequel that is absolutely worth listening to.
"I think that it is something Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and I are all very hospitable to the idea," she shared in a tease for Friday's upcoming episode of Quarantined with Bruce. "I think for a long time, people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it."
She continued, "We've agreed publicly to the right people, yes, that would be a very, very fun idea, so we'll see what the future holds."
Ever since its release in 1993, Hocus Pocus continues to delight old and new viewers alike.
Directed by Kenny Ortega, the original film told the story of a curious youngster who moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.
What came next was a Disney classic that has been delighting fans for decades.
"The outpouring of love from Hocus-ites has been astounding. The creativity of their Sanderson sisters costumes, posters, artwork, t-shirts, statues, TV stills, photos, compliments and line quotes have blown up social media and I want them to know…We see and appreciate it all," Bette previously shared with BuzzFeed. "When a film is being shot, you never quite know the impact.. If it'll be a hit or a miss, and..with this one …we hear y'all loud and clear!"
She continued, "A sequel is totally in The Disney company's hands— And it will be exciting to see what transpires!"
Listen to Sarah's full interview Friday at 1 p.m. EST on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?