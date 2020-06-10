Shaquille O'Neal's Father's Day Gift Guide Is a Slam Dunk

E! Illustration
Wed., Jun. 10, 2020
Let's face it: Shopping for dad isn't exactly a walk in the park.
But with Father's Day quickly approaching, we wanted to ask some rad dads to share their gift picks for the very special holiday. Lo and behold, JCPenney Big & Tall Style Ambassador Shaquille O'Neal had some advice.
"I'm low maintenance, so getting to spend the day with my kids is plenty," he shared with E! News exclusively. "However, if your dad has certain hobbies and interests, I'd try to involve them in some way. You can't go wrong there!"
When it comes to Shaq, he used his love for fashion and technology to share some awesome presents you may not have thought of. From affordable JCPenney dress shirts to a security camera that could make your house even safer, his picks are worth checking out below.
Your dad will look oh-so handsome in a classic suit jacket that is customer top rated. Complete the outfit with a pair of matching pants that will have him looking like a stud from head to toe.
How does Shaq keep that skin looking so fresh after years on the basketball court? We may have the answer. The Los Angeles Lakers great loves this hydrating lotion that can be be used all over your body.
When dad heads back to the office, make sure he's comfortable and stylish with a dress shirt that comes in multiple colors including a classic white or an ultra blue.
Want to impress the dad that has everything? Shaq has your back! The Epson EF-100 Mini-Laser projector is capable of producing an incredibly bright and colorful image up to 150" on virtually any wall or dedicated screen. Movie and game night just got cooler.
For the dad who is a bit more adventurous in the fashion department, this plaid sport coat may be the perfect fit. With an affordable price like this, quantities won't last long.
Whether you want to make video calls to anyone with Skype or stream movies and TV shows with premium speakers, this Amazon product is one of the hottest gadgets on the market. Trust us: dad will find a use with this.
Choose between medium or dark wash when purchasing this pair of straight leg denim jeans that could be your dad's next go-to.
Born from a collaboration between Invicta and Shaquille O'Neal, this watch is truly one of a kind. Between its handsome design and functionality, this timepiece is a must-have for Invicta and Shaq fans across the country.
No matter the weather or the time of day, when there's movement outside, this Ring smart floodlight camera lets you see exactly what's happening. First, it instantly lights up the area. Then, it alerts your phone or tablet via the compatible Ring app, and begins recording 1080p HD video. And with two-way audio, it allows you to hear and speak to visitors as soon as they arrive. Your home just got safer!
Still need another great gift for dad? These $18 sweatpants have rave reviews from Amazon customers. Plus, see Curtis Stone's gift guide that is perfect for the father who loves to cook.
