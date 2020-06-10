EXCLUSIVE!

Shaquille O'Neal's Father's Day Gift Guide Is a Slam Dunk

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 3:00 PM

Let's face it: Shopping for dad isn't exactly a walk in the park. 

But with Father's Day quickly approaching, we wanted to ask some rad dads to share their gift picks for the very special holiday. Lo and behold, JCPenney Big & Tall Style Ambassador Shaquille O'Neal had some advice.

"I'm low maintenance, so getting to spend the day with my kids is plenty," he shared with E! News exclusively. "However, if your dad has certain hobbies and interests, I'd try to involve them in some way. You can't go wrong there!" 

When it comes to Shaq, he used his love for fashion and technology to share some awesome presents you may not have thought of. From affordable JCPenney dress shirts to a security camera that could make your house even safer, his picks are worth checking out below. 

Read

Michael Strahan's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Fit for a Champion

Shaquille O’Neal XLG Blue Solid Big and Tall Fit Stretch Suit Jacket

Your dad will look oh-so handsome in a classic suit jacket that is customer top rated. Complete the outfit with a pair of matching pants that will have him looking like a stud from head to toe. 

Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift Guide
$275
$193 JCPenney
Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Lotion

How does Shaq keep that skin looking so fresh after years on the basketball court? We may have the answer. The Los Angeles Lakers great loves this hydrating lotion that can be be used all over your body.

Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift Guide
$10 Amazon
Shaquille O’Neal XLG Flex Collar Cooling Stretch Big and Tall Long Sleeve Broadcloth Dress Shirt

When dad heads back to the office, make sure he's comfortable and stylish with a dress shirt that comes in multiple colors including a classic white or an ultra blue. 

Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift Guide
$65
$39-$49 JCPenney
Epson Projector

Want to impress the dad that has everything? Shaq has your back! The Epson EF-100 Mini-Laser projector is capable of producing an incredibly bright and colorful image up to 150" on virtually any wall or dedicated screen. Movie and game night just got cooler. 

Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift Guide
$900 Staples
Shaquille O’Neal XLG Mens Plaid Stretch Classic Fit Sport Coat

For the dad who is a bit more adventurous in the fashion department, this plaid sport coat may be the perfect fit. With an affordable price like this, quantities won't last long. 

Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift Guide
$230
$115 JCPenney
Amazon Alexa (Echo Show)

Whether you want to make video calls to anyone with Skype or stream movies and TV shows with premium speakers, this Amazon product is one of the hottest gadgets on the market. Trust us: dad will find a use with this.

Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift Guide
$230 Amazon
The Foundry Big & Tall Supply Co. Mens Straight Athletic Fit Jean

Choose between medium or dark wash when purchasing this pair of straight leg denim jeans that could be your dad's next go-to. 

Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift Guide
$50
$23 JCPenney
Invicta Hercules Reserve Shaq Watch

Born from a collaboration between Invicta and Shaquille O'Neal, this watch is truly one of a kind. Between its handsome design and functionality, this timepiece is a must-have for Invicta and Shaq fans across the country. 

Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift Guide
$1,200
$449 ShopHQ
Ring Floodlight Security Camera

No matter the weather or the time of day, when there's movement outside, this Ring smart floodlight camera lets you see exactly what's happening. First, it instantly lights up the area. Then, it alerts your phone or tablet via the compatible Ring app, and begins recording 1080p HD video. And with two-way audio, it allows you to hear and speak to visitors as soon as they arrive. Your home just got safer! 

Ecomm: Shaq Father's Day Gift Guide
$230 QVC

Still need another great gift for dad? These $18 sweatpants have rave reviews from Amazon customers. Plus, see Curtis Stone's gift guide that is perfect for the father who loves to cook. 

