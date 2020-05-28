Cardi B Shuts Down Hater Who Claimed Daughter Kulture Doesn't "Like Her Momma"

Cardi B is firing back.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to social media to clap back at an Internet troll that threw shade at her and Offset's daughter Kulture.

Insulting the mom of one, the Twitter user wrote, "Kulture don't like her momma and that's the funniest part…every video she be ignoring tf outta all that screaming."

Shutting down the hater, Cardi responded with a sweet video featuring the 22-month-old, where the duo can be seen having an adorable mother-daughter moment. "Give mommy kiss, give mommy kiss," she tells Kulture, who happily obliges after flashing the camera a precious smile. Cardi captioned the video, "Loud and wrong."

This isn't the first time that the "No Limit" rapper has come to her baby girl's defense against trolls. Back in February, she had a fiery exchange with a fan that said Kulture was "not the cutest."