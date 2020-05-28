Kelly Ripa Recalls Hilarious "7 Up" Hair Mishap Before Her High School Prom

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest just won #ThrowbackThursday.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-hosts are celebrating prom this year with a very special treat. In recent months, many students had their proms cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and now Kelly and Ryan want to make it up to them. So, the co-hosts are throwing "Live's At-Home Prom," set to air tomorrow, May 29, on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

On Friday's episode, Kelly and Ryan will be joined by Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D, who will provide the music for the celebration. TikTok star Addison Rae will also join in on the fun and share a special dance for the occasion, and the pop band AJR will perform their single, "Bang!"

And in celebration of this occasion, Kelly and Ryan are also sharing personal photos from their own high school proms in a video message to Daily Pop.