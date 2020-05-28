Why The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Doesn't Expect Hannah Brown to Change

After Hannah Brown came under fire for saying the N-word during an Instagram Live video, she apologized in a statement and promised to "do better." However, Rachel Lindsay doesn't expect Brown to change.

The Bachelorette's season 13 star explained why during Thursday's episode of the Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast.

Lindsay claimed Brown is "empowered by an audience" who supports her and said these fans can be "intense." As a result, she said, "She's going to go right back to doing what she was doing before."

The reality TV celeb and attorney then noted she hasn't spoken to Brown since their last discussion about an apology.

"She needs to refer to her team," Lindsay said, "because that's what she's done from here on out."

As Bachelor Nation will recall, Brown received backlash after she posted a video of herself singing the words to DaBaby's "Rockstar," including the N-word. While Brown initially claimed she didn't think she said the word, she later issued an apology.

"I owe you all a major apology," she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram Stories. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."