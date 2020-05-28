Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd Is Pregnant With Her First Child

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 28, 2020 11:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd instagram

Congratulations are in order for Romee Strijd!

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram Thursday morning with some big news. As it turns out, she's expecting her first child with longtime partner Laurens van Leeuwen

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY," the runway veteran shared on social media.

According to Romee, she was diagnosed with PCOS two years ago after "not getting my period for seven years." After the diagnosis, she feared that starting a family wouldn't be possible.

"I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress," Romee explained to her followers. "I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of traveling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn't handle the constant traveling."

Photos

2020 Celebrity Babies

The supermodel continued, "This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don't restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since I'm such a family person)."

Last November, Romee says she got her period back. And now, her family is about to expand.

"To the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts get to you to much," she concluded in her post.

As soon as the news was revealed, many of Romee's famous friends couldn't help but share their well wishes online. 

"Gonna be the cutest most precious baby the world ever saw! Love u both and so happy for you!!!!!" Elsa Hosk shared in the comments section. Hailey Bieber added, "Yay." 

Martha Hunt, Lorena Rae, Devon WindsorSara Sampaio and many others also offered positive messages. 

Safe to say this beautiful baby is already feeling the love. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Recalls Hilarious "7 Up" Hair Mishap Before Her High School Prom

Millie Bobby Brown, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Millie Bobby Brown’s Hair Guru Shares How to Extend Your Blowout in 6 Easy Steps

Hannah Brown, Rachel Lindsay

Why The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Doesn't Expect Hannah Brown to Change

Sting

Sting's Daughter Helps Fan Officially Fulfill Her Father's Dying Wish

Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess & Co. Sing "Central Park's" Praises

Anna Kendrick Reveals Why She Doesn't Believe in Soulmates

Tinashe

Tinashe Talks New Music, Britney Spears & Joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation

TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Models , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.