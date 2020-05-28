Cameron Boyce's Mom Breaks Down in Tears Over Fan Tributes on Late Star's 21st Birthday

by emily belfiore | Thu., May. 28, 2020 10:40 AM
Cameron Boyce's mother is remembering her son.
On Thursday, Libby Boyce paid tribute to the late actor, who passed away in July 2019 at the age of 20 after suffering a seizure, with a moving message to fans that have been honoring the Descendants star on what would have been his 21st birthday.
Done in collaboration with The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which strives to continue Cameron's charitable efforts while also advocating for epilepsy awareness, Libby thanked supporters for their donations and continued support in helping the organization reach its goal of raising $50,000.
"Everybody, I'm just reading all the notes on The Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all of the comments with the donations and I am just really blown away—really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron," she said in the video message, fighting back tears. "You know, I just really wanted to say thank you and it's so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things so his death is not in vain. Thank you."
Cameron's fellow co-stars helped get the word out about the foundation's fundraiser. Among them was Skai Jackson, who took to Instagram with a special tribute post.
"Help us celebrate what would have been Cameron's 21st birthday in a meaningful way," she shared. "Cameron always chose to be charitable on his birthday and would be so touched that proceeds from this birthday fundraiser will go towards two causes close to his heart: ending gun violence and curing epilepsy. Link in bio if you'd like to donate. @thecameronboycefoundation Happy birthday Cam, we all miss you!"
Peyton List also spread awareness with a post of her own: "Today would've been Cams 21st birthday. Love you Libby, Victor, and Maya Fundraising in his honor @thecameronboycefoundation."
Like her fellow Disney alums, Dove Cameronalso did her part to celebrate Cameron's birthday. By teaming up with his anti-gun violence innovative Wielding Piece, she created the limited edition Dove x Wielding Peace collection of t-shirts featuring the image of a gun with flowers coming out of the barrel, which was inspired by the tribute tattoo that she got in the late actor's honor back in December.
Radio Disney/Image Group LA
Speaking to PEOPLE, Dove said, "Cameron was a light. Every year on his birthday he did something to give back, and this year, The Cameron Boyce Foundation is honoring his legacy by continuing that tradition on what would have been his 21st birthday. I could not be more proud to support this cause for my friend, whom I miss every day."
Prior to his untimely passing, the Jessie star was vocal about giving back and used his platform to encourage others to make a difference. In his final interview, credited the "long line of difference makers" in his family with empowering him to change the world for the better.
"I'm following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back," he told Haute Living back in May 2019. "Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren't many feelings more euphoric. Changing someone else's life positively changes yours for the better as well."
Cameron continued, "Many people have the heart to give back, but a lot don't know how to. I try to be the bridge for those people–whether that means getting them involved in one of my campaigns or inspiring them by showing them a blueprint of how to get others engaged."
